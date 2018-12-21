Toronto police make arrest in connection to a series of alleged sexual assaults
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 4:26PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 22, 2018 11:31AM EST
Toronto police say they have made an arrest in connection to a series of violent alleged sexual assaults in the northwest part of the city.
Insp. Domenic Sinopoli, head of the force's sex crimes unit, has said the alleged incidents took place near York University since Oct. 24.
He says the sexual assaults have become increasingly violent, alleging that a suspect held a knife to the throat of a victim in one case and knocked a woman unconscious in another incident.
Police say an arrest was made on Friday.
The identity of the suspect and the specific charges have not been released.
