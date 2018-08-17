Toronto police looking for man who sexually assaulted boy in department store
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 17, 2018 9:11AM EDT
Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy.
Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call Thursday at 10 a.m. in the northwestern part of the city.
They say the incident happened when a woman was shopping at a department store with her son.
Police say the boy was sexually assaulted when an unknown man followed him into the store's toy section.
The suspect is described as clean shaven, five foot nine, with a medium build and short black hair.
Police say he was wearing a bluish-grey button-up shirt, blue jeans and a dark backpack.
