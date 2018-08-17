Toronto police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted boy in store
Toronto police say they are looking for a man wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy.
Police say officers responded to a call about the incident on Thursday at 10 a.m., in a northwestern part of the city.
They say a woman had been shopping at a department store with her son.
Police say the boy was in the toy section when he was followed around by an unknown man and allegedly sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as clean shaven, five foot nine, with a medium build and short black hair.
Police say he was wearing a bluish-grey button-up shirt, blue jeans and a dark backpack.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
