Toronto police looking for man after threats allegedly made with sledgehammer
Jourdain Durrant, 35, is shown in this undated image provided by Toronto Police Services.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:56PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:58PM EST
Toronto police are asking for the public's help finding a man accused of a random assault and making threats against strangers with a sledgehammer.
Police say 35-year-old Jourdain Durrant of Toronto is wanted and believed to be armed, violent, erratic and dangerous.
They say on Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., a man who was walking his dog at a park on the city's east side was chased by a driver who got out of his vehicle with a sledgehammer.
Police say about 15 minutes later, a woman who was standing on the street reported a man brandishing a sledgehammer and shouting at her.
On Oct. 29, police allege that a man brandished a flare, a handgun and long-bladed knife after pulling up to another vehicle and making threats.
Police also allege that in May 2017, a man intentionally swerved his vehicle into a motorcyclist on the Don Valley Parkway, striking him and running over him once more as he lay on the ground.
