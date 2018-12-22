Toronto police investigating triple shooting in the city's north end
Toronto police say they are investigating a triple shooting in the north end of the city Friday night.
They say three males suffered either serious or critical wounds in the incident that occurred on Kipling Avenue, north of Finch.
Police had tweeted that one of the wounded was without vital signs when they arrived on scene. No other details were immediately released.
Toronto has seen a spike in gun violence this year that Police Chief Mark Saunders says has been largely due to an increase in gang violence.
Earlier this week Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair announced new funding to address youth crime in Toronto.
Blair also said the federal government had not ruled out further restrictions or even an outright ban on handguns to combat gun-related violence.
