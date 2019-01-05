Toronto police investigating shootout that sent one person to hospital
Toronto police are investigating a shootout between a pedestrian and the occupants of two vehicles that sent one person to hospital on Friday morning.
Investigators say the incident happened early in the morning, when a man walked up to the two vehicles and began shooting at them.
They say people inside the vehicles shot back, and the man ran away as the exchange of gunfire continued.
They say one of the people inside the vehicle was shot, and made his way to hospital where he was treated.
Investigators say the pedestrian appeared to be uninjured.
They're asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
