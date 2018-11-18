

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city's east end on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say they received reports of gunshots at about 1:30 p.m.

Local paramedics say when they arrived on scene, the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say the man was prounced dead on scene shortly after.

Police say the homicide squad is investigating.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 90th in the city this year, breaking the decades-old record of 89.