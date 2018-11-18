Toronto police investigating possible record-breaking 90th homicide
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 18, 2018 2:37PM EST
Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city's east end on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say they received reports of gunshots at about 1:30 p.m.
Local paramedics say when they arrived on scene, the man had life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Paramedics say the man was prounced dead on scene shortly after.
Police say the homicide squad is investigating.
If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 90th in the city this year, breaking the decades-old record of 89.