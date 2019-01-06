

CTVNews.ca Staff with files from CP24





Toronto police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a man was stabbed and killed early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood, according to the Toronto police Twitter account.

Following reports of an incident at a high-rise in the area, police arrived to find the man, who was in his 30s, suffering from stab wounds.

No information on the suspect has been released yet.

Update: Stabbing

-victim was pronounced deceased at the scene

-Homicide is investigating, #1 of 2019#GO30365

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2019