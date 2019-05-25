Toronto police find supposed gunman actually carrying a banana
After responding to a supposed gunman, Toronto police found it was actually a person carrying a banana.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 12:29PM EDT
TORONTO -- Reports of a man with a gun in downtown Toronto on Friday turned out to be little more than someone wielding a healthy snack.
Toronto police tweeted on Friday night that after responding to a supposed gunman, they found it was actually a person carrying a banana.
The incident, which happened in the area of King Street East and Victoria Street, immediately sparked a flurry of fruit puns on Twitter.
