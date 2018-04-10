Toronto police find six-year-old girl hours after she disappeared
Jasmine Williamson, 6, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 10:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:11PM EDT
Toronto police say they've found a six-year-old girl who had been missing for hours on Tuesday.
Police did not provide many details, but Const. David Hopkinson said he believes the girl is OK.
The child was last seen in bed at a family member's home around 1 a.m., but went missing some time in the nearly seven-hour window between then and when police were called to the apartment Tuesday morning.
Hopkinson says the girl was found about 15 kilometres from the apartment where she was last seen.
The girl was thought to be wearing pyjamas and no shoes when she disappeared, prompting a widespread search.
Officers and police dogs combed the area around where she was last seen, focusing primarily on the apartment building on Gilder Drive near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.
MISSING:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 10, 2018
Jasmine Williamson, 6
-She has been located
Thank everyone for their concern
*Special thanks to media for their support and coverage*
^dh
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Hijabs back in spotlight as veiled Muslim woman prepares to seek election in Quebec
- 'You can't stop living': Survivors' advice from Bathurst to Humboldt
- Jury hears Butcher told 911 he killed girlfriend, chopped own hand off
- Surging donor campaign for Humboldt Broncos third highest-earning on GoFundMe
- Former Ontario Tory leadership candidate under fire for online comments