

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've found a six-year-old girl who had been missing for hours on Tuesday.

Police did not provide many details, but Const. David Hopkinson said he believes the girl is OK.

The child was last seen in bed at a family member's home around 1 a.m., but went missing some time in the nearly seven-hour window between then and when police were called to the apartment Tuesday morning.

Hopkinson says the girl was found about 15 kilometres from the apartment where she was last seen.

The girl was thought to be wearing pyjamas and no shoes when she disappeared, prompting a widespread search.

Officers and police dogs combed the area around where she was last seen, focusing primarily on the apartment building on Gilder Drive near Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.