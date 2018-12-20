

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A 51-year-old pastor at a west-Toronto temple is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Toronto police allege three separate incidents involving the same victim took place between early October and late November.

Daniel George, of Shelburne, Ont., is now facing three charges including sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police did not say whether the teen attended the School of Wisdom Outreach Temple, where they say George works as a pastor.

Police believe there may be other victims and are continuing to investigate.

They say George is known to frequent Toronto, Shelburne, Brampton, Ont., and Montreal.