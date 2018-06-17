

The Canadian Press





Toronto police have charged a Brampton, Ont., man with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in her apartment Tuesday.

Police say 41-year-old Richard Isaac has been arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Victoria Selby-Readman.

They say the Toronto woman was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma inside a fifth-floor apartment earlier this week.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a pathologist later ruled her death a homicide.

Police allege Isaac met Selby-Readman through social media sites and believe he contacted other women in the same way.

Police are asking anyone who may have been contacted by or met Isaac to call investigators.