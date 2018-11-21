Toronto police charge man after threats allegedly made with sledgehammer
Jourdain Durrant, 35, is shown in this undated image provided by Toronto Police Services.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 11:46AM EST
Toronto police say a man accused of a random assault and making threats against strangers with a sledgehammer has turned himself over to police.
They say the 35-year-old Toronto man is facing 14 charges that include five counts of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Police say on Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., a man who was walking his dog at a park was chased by a driver who got out of his vehicle with a sledgehammer.
They say that about 15 minutes later, a woman who was standing on the street reported a man wielding a sledgehammer and shouting at her.
Police also say that on Oct. 29, a man allegedly brandished a flare, a handgun and long-bladed knife after pulling up to another vehicle and making threats.
Police further allege that in May 2017, a man intentionally swerved his vehicle into a motorcyclist on the Don Valley Parkway, striking him and running over him once more as he lay on the ground.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. woman gets $2.3K speeding ticket in Alberta
- Toronto police charge man after threats allegedly made with sledgehammer
- Statistics Canada blames guns, gangs as homicide rate hits 10-year high
- Ont. family devastated after dog killed in animal trap
- Fiscal update to lay out competitiveness plan, close loop on some Liberal vows