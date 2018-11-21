

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man accused of a random assault and making threats against strangers with a sledgehammer has turned himself over to police.

They say the 35-year-old Toronto man is facing 14 charges that include five counts of assault with a weapon and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Police say on Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., a man who was walking his dog at a park was chased by a driver who got out of his vehicle with a sledgehammer.

They say that about 15 minutes later, a woman who was standing on the street reported a man wielding a sledgehammer and shouting at her.

Police also say that on Oct. 29, a man allegedly brandished a flare, a handgun and long-bladed knife after pulling up to another vehicle and making threats.

Police further allege that in May 2017, a man intentionally swerved his vehicle into a motorcyclist on the Don Valley Parkway, striking him and running over him once more as he lay on the ground.