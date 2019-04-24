

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've arrested two men and laid 50 charges in an alleged string of thefts from long-term care homes in the city.

They say they recorded more than 10 incidents taking place between April 3 and April 9.

They allege the suspects would enter the homes in the early-morning hours, walk the halls looking for unlocked doors, then take residents' belongings from their rooms while they were sleeping.

A 52-year-old man arrested on the weekend now faces 39 charges, while a 36-year-old man taken into custody last week is facing 11 counts.

The charges include fraud under $5,000, break-and-enter with intent, possession of credit cards obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.

Police say they are still searching for a 31-year-old woman, who is wanted on 10 charges including four counts of fraud under $5,000.