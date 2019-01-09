Toronto police arrest man after three banks robbed in four days
The Toronto Police Service logo
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 12:30PM EST
Toronto police say they've charged a 25-year-old man after three banks were robbed in four days.
They say a man entered a bank in the city last Wednesday afternoon and allegedly gave staff a note saying he had a gun and demanded cash.
Police say two other banks were robbed in a similar fashion on Thursday and Saturday.
They allege the man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man faces numerous charges including three counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of disguise with intent.
