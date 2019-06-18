

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are appealing to witnesses to come forward with any videos or photos as the investigation continues into a shooting during Monday’s Raptors celebrations that injured four people.

Three suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered soon after shots rang out at approximately 3:30 p.m., just after the Toronto Raptors team arrived at Nathan Phillips Square for a rally in honour of their NBA championship win.

The shooting occurred at the back of the square near Queen Street West and Bay Street and caused crowds of fans to flee in panic.

Several witnesses said they were trampled by other scared attendees who were rushing to escape the scene of the shooting.

Miriam Valdes-Carletti was one of those fans who was caught in the middle of the chaos moments after the shooting.

“I was standing right by the Toronto sign, pretty much in the middle of all of it, and all of a sudden I heard a rumbling, sort of like there was a herd of animals coming towards us and everyone turned around and we were just like whiplashed and trampled all over,” she recalled to CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.

The young woman said she fell to the ground, but a woman grabbed her arm and helped her up as people fled for safety.

“It was just really scary. There were kids crying, like holding their moms. There were other people screaming ‘Don’t lose me! Don’t lose me!’” she said. “There were just so many people.”

Valdes-Carletti said she didn’t see any police officers as she ran. However, Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said there was a “very large police presence in the area” where the shooting occurred, which allowed them to reach the victims and suspects quickly.

The four victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders.

The police chief also asked for witnesses with any information or evidence to “step up and help us.”

Anyone with video or photos of the scene at the time of the shooting has been asked to upload those images to a dedicated online portal. Witnesses can also call police at 416-808-5200 or contact Crime Stoppers.

As the city appeared to return to normalcy on Tuesday, questions have been raised about the level of security at the event.

Brad Ross, the chief communications officer at the City of Toronto, said Monday’s parade and rally were intended to be positive events.

“We need to remember this is about celebration, not keeping people back, but allowing people to have fun,” he explained.

Ross said the police presence throughout the day was at the discretion of the Toronto Police Service and he could only comment that there were security measures in place.

“We had barricades along the route. The barricades were essentially ignored by the fans,” he said. “Were they everywhere on both sides of the street? I don’t believe they were, but they were certainly along key pieces of the route.”

The safety of fans became a concern when crowds gathered on the street only metres away from the double-decker buses carrying the Raptors, which caused significant delays throughout the parade.

“People surged onto the street and I think that’s something that’s part of our post-mortem and debrief on this event is what might we be able to do differently next time,” Ross said.