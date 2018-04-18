Toronto neurosurgeon charged with killing wife to stand trial next year
Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji, shown in an undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:25AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 11:08AM EDT
TORONTO -- A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his physician wife will go to trial April 1, 2019.
Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.
Fric-Shamji's beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.
Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.
Police have said an investigation revealed Fric-Shamji, a family doctor at Scarborough and Rouge Hospital, died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.
Shamji is scheduled to return to court May 30, when the court will address procedural motions related to his case.
