

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his wife had his case put over for two weeks after a brief court appearance Friday morning.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

Fric-Shamji's beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto in December 2016.

Shamji, her husband of 12 years, was arrested the following day.

He appeared in court Friday morning in a dark grey suit and light blue shirt, and did not speak during the proceedings.

Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 18 to discuss trial dates.