The man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of two men from Toronto’s gay village was previously convicted of assault, CTV News has learned.

Court documents show Bruce McArthur, 66, was found guilty of one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon, in connection with an incident that occurred in 2001. The self-employed landscaper was given a two-year conditional sentence and ordered to receive counselling at a sentencing hearing in 2003. He was also barred from visiting Toronto’s gay village, and from spending time with male prostitutes.

McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Essen, 44, whose bodies have not been found. The two were first reported missing from Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood last year.

Police have said they believe there are more victims, and have searched several properties in connection with the case.

The murder allegations against McArthur have not been tested in court.

With files from CTV Toronto