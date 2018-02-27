

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Toronto’s mayor is defending the city’s police chief after he was accused of victim-blaming in comments he made about the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Mayor John Tory told reporters that he has “no sense whatsoever” that Chief Mark Saunders blames members of the city’s LGBTQ neighbourhood for not coming forward earlier with information about McArthur.

“There is no one who is suggesting any blame belongs on victims of horrific crimes,” Tory said on Tuesday. “We are all grieving as a city with the LGBTQ and Church-Wellesley community generally.”

In an interview published in The Globe and Mail on Tuesday, Saunders said Toronto police might have been able to arrest McArthur, a well-known member of the LGBTQ community, sooner if the people who knew him had come forward.

“We knew something was up. … We did not have the evidence," he told the newspaper. “If anyone knew before us, it's people who knew him very, very well.”

McArthur, 66, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Skandaraj Navaratnam (Skanda), Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Selim Esen, and Andrew Kinsman.

In 2012, a police investigation called Project Houston was launched to look into the disappearances of three men from the Gay Village. Eighteen months later, Project Houston concluded without any suspects.

In his interview, Saunders defended the force’s police work during that time.

“We knew that people were missing and we knew we didn't have the right answers. But nobody was coming to us with anything,” he said. “Was I satisfied with what we did? At the time, with the information that we had, the answer is yes.”

‘Victim-blaming’

In response to the chief’s remarks, members of the LGBTQ community have accused him of victim-blaming.

Nicki Ward, a LGBTQ community advocate, called Saunders’ comments “unhelpful” during an interview with CTV News Channel Tuesday.

“It does sound a lot like victim-blaming and frankly, it doesn’t seem to be founded in fact,” she said. “The first missing person was in 2010 and as a result of community outcry, Project Houston was opened in 2012. It was then closed down in 2014; thereafter, the community again came to the fore… these initiatives were driven by the community in the first place.”

Kristyn Wong-Tam, the city councillor for the village, agreed that residents in the community were active during the investigation into the disappearances.

“The community actually did rally themselves and put themselves out there by doing search parties, by putting up posters in the neighbourhood, they were talking to one another,” she told CTV Toronto. “I know that the police were receiving information so I find the police chief’s comments a little bit unsettling.”

Ward said on the local level, policing in the community has been good, but she can’t say the same for the entire organization.

“The relationship with senior management is highly problematic as evidenced by these remarks. We continue to reach out. We continue to try and be collegial, but this seems, to say the least, to be incredibly unhelpful.”

Tory, on the other hand, said Saunders has been actively working to “build trust up” with the LGBTQ community in the weeks following McArthur’s arrest last month.

“The ultimate objective is one very simple objective, which is to increase and restore any trust lost between the police and the LGBTQ community and we are going to keep working on that every single day,” Tory said.

A spokesperson for Saunders said the police chief will address his comments about the McArthur investigation during an episode of “The Chief,” airing Tuesday evening on CP24.

With files from CTV Toronto and CP24