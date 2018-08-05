

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





Cleaning headstones may not be everyone’s idea of a summer vacation, but for one Toronto man it has become an annual event.

Bill Graham’s research into his family history five years ago led him to Riverside Cemetery in New Glasgow, N.S.

The amateur genealogist discovered 30 of his ancestors had been laid to rest in the almost 200-year-old cemetery and took it upon himself to maintain their graves.

“The ancestors that are here, a lot of them didn’t come on the Hector, but a lot of them are the children of those that did. They’re the ones that built New Glasgow and Pictou County in general,” Graham told CTV Atlantic.

Every summer Graham makes the pilgrimage to discover more about his departed family members and to take care of their headstones.

“So many stones that need cleaning, need care, and need someone to remember that they are part of them,” he said.

Using a wire brush, Graham delicately cleans the marble monuments each summer. The company who looks after the cemetery maintains the grounds, but cannot afford to clean the hundreds of headstones on the site.

Some are so old that the names written on them can’t even be made out.

“People have no idea where a lot of their ancestors are. If they knew they were there, I’m sure they’d come and say ‘yes, I’ll go in for a day and I’ll clean that stone,” said Graham.

Among Graham’s ancestors is a soldier who was killed during the First World War.

“I think, is it any big deal for me to clean their stone? I mean, they gave everything. And I thought, they at least deserved to be remembered and I’m getting kinda old, so this is kinda my last chance to do it,” he said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.