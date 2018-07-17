Toronto man killed, B.C. man injured after both were swept over waterfall
Crews searched the waters of Golden Ears Provincial Park for a missing 21-year-old hiker from Toronto. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 2:45PM EDT
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. -- A 21-year-old Toronto man has died after plunging over a waterfall in a provincial park just east of Vancouver.
Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Parm Prihar says the man was swept over a waterfall in Gold Creek, as he hiked in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Monday.
A 21-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., man was also carried over the falls while trying to help the first victim.
Prihar says the Abbotsford man was found downstream a short time later with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital, but a search for the unnamed Toronto resident had to be called off due to darkness.
Search crews recovered the man's body in a pool of water in the park on Tuesday.
Prihar offered condolences to the man's family and friends, saying no one expects such a sad outcome when they are visiting a local park.
Tragic outcome at Gold Creek. Our condolences to the family and friends of this young man. Read our release here; https://t.co/gAniobwZKC pic.twitter.com/ufJgac0qDL— Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 17, 2018
