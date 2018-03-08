

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former Toronto hospital worker who was arrested in January after allegedly sexually assaulting a child is now facing additional charges, police said Thursday.

Terrence Noftall, 55, was initially charged with eight offences, including invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, sexual assault, luring a child under 18 and making child pornography.

At the time of his arrest, police alleged that Noftall befriended the child of a woman he met in 2012 while working at Toronto Western Hospital, and then showed pornography to the child. Police also alleged that Noftall sexually assaulted the child and had “inappropriate communications” with the child.

After Noftall’s arrest, more victims came forward, Det. Const. Alexandra Marks said at a news conference Thursday.

Noftall now faces additional charges, including three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and two counts of breaching a probation order.

The charges date back to 2000. Police allege that Noftall befriended one of his victims, a child, at the Bee Happy Campground in Innisfill, Ont. between 2005 and 2009.

Police also allege that Noftall used Facebook and Instagram to communicate with children. His Facebook username is Terrence Lee Noftall, and his Instagram username is @tnoftall.

Police say they are concerned there may be more victims and are asking anyone with any information to call investigators at 416-808-8500.