Toronto man charged with assaulting police officer after traffic stop
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 4:35PM EDT
Toronto police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop in the city's west end.
They say the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.
Police allege the driver got out of his vehicle, approached a female officer and starting punching her in the head.
The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man turned himself in on Tuesday and has been charged with assaulting a police officer, escaping lawful custody and obstructing police
He appeared in court Wednesday morning.
