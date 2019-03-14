

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop in the city's west end.

They say the incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege the driver got out of his vehicle, approached a female officer and starting punching her in the head.

The officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man turned himself in on Tuesday and has been charged with assaulting a police officer, escaping lawful custody and obstructing police

He appeared in court Wednesday morning.