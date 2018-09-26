

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have charged a 69-year-old Toronto man after an unconscious woman was sexually assaulted at a subway station.

Michael Hawkins was also charged with performing an indecent act on Tuesday, Toronto police said.

The Toronto Police Service had previously said that on Sept.1, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a man had approached a 40-year-old woman who was lying unconscious on the ground outside Kennedy subway station in Scarborough, Ont., and sexually assaulted her in front of various passersby.

Details of the assault have not been released, but the police news release stated that the sexual assault includes but is not limited to “kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.”

One witness told police that they attempted to stop the assault by yelling at the man who “casually walked away.” Two weeks ago, police asked the public for help in identifying the man and released three security camera images.

Hawkins is scheduled to appear in court in Scarborough, Ont. on Tuesday, November 6.