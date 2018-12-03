

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two similar alleged extortions involving an online dating site have led police officers in Toronto to make an arrest.

In both cases, the Ashley Madison website was used to facilitate meetings between the alleged male victims and somebody claiming to be a female user of the site.

Both times, police say, the “meeting” turned into a confrontation with a man who claimed the female user had ties to organized crime. Police say the alleged victims were told that they had to turn over cash, or else personal information they had shared with the user would be exposed.

According to police, one of the cases involved a user known as “Svenita” and the other a user by the name of “SarahMickeyKay”. The “Svenita” meeting occurred in March and the “SarahMickeyKay” one in November.

Police say they know of two alleged victims in the case, although they believe there may be more.

Michael Maletin, 48, has been charged with two counts apiece of extortion and wearing a disguise with intent.