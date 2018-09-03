Toronto Labour Day parade bypassing CNE picket lines
People take part in a Labour Day parade in Toronto, Monday, Sept.2, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Will Campbell)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 3, 2018
TORONTO -- A parade to mark Labour Day will not finish at Toronto's Exhibition Place as it usually does because of an ongoing dispute between locked-out workers and the venue's board of governors.
Unifor says marchers will show their solidarity with the workers by not crossing picket lines outside the Canadian National Exhibition.
The board and the union representing about 400 stagehands and technical employees say talks this weekend failed to resolve the dispute.
Both sides of the negotiations say they were unsuccessful after a 12-hour meeting on Saturday that focused on the locked-out employee's contract.
Negotiations will resume Tuesday -- the day after the fair ends.
