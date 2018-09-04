

CTVNews.ca Staff





Between buying classroom supplies and returning to the morning routine, the days leading up to the return to school can be very trying for parents.

But it’s especially difficult for tens of families, like the Manlutacs, who were displaced from their homes after a Toronto highrise fire two weeks ago.

“It’s very hard for us. Especially this school time,” Loreta Manlutac, mother of three boys, told CTV Toronto Tuesday.

Shortly after the building fire at 650 Parliament St., the family had stayed at the home of Manlutac’s employer near Bloor and Dundas West. But they recently moved in with a friend on Rose Ave., closer to the school, so the kids could walk and avoid public transit.

Their morning walk even takes them by their building which is still closed off to its residents—and could be for several months. For her sons, seventh-grader Kyle and fifth-grader Sean, it’s a walk they've done before. But for their four-year old brother, Brent, this is his first day of school ever.

“I'm scared for them to take the subway to take their little brother to school,” she said.

Children from 60 families displaced by the fire will be attending Our Lady of Lourdes School Elementary School, this September.

“It's always an exciting day full of energy getting teachers in the right place and getting kids in the right place but this year is a little different,” Principal Ryan Peterson said.

As part of a larger plan to help displaced families, principals from other Catholic schools have helped to gather clothing donations.

“We're going to do our best to support the families with uniforms, clothing and social emotional support,” Peterson said. “Our social work team will be here this week to address any kind of needs that students may have.”

Peterson added that during the day, “(the school) is their home and we'll take care of them as best we can.” Part of that care includes bulk retailer Costco providing backpacks and grocery chain Loblaws giving lunch to the students for the first week. But despite all the extra help, it hasn’t squashed every concern for Manlutac.

“I’m still worried because it's his first day. But he (Brent) can do it,” she said, smiling.

Over the weekend, the Manlutacs were told that a place had been found for them to move into but the new lodging might be too far. The new place is on the other side of the city’s busy Don Valley Parkway—meaning it won't be a walk to school but likely a streetcar ride.