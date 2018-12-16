Toronto harm reduction worker accused of injecting woman while she slept
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 11:49AM EST
Toronto police say a harm reduction worker has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman and injected her with an unknown substance over a period of several weeks.
Police say a 65-year-old woman would meet the man at a home, where he would allegedly assault her.
Investigators allege that when the woman went to sleep, the 49-year-old man would inject her with a unknown substance.
Police say the alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 30 and Dec. 6.
Police say the 49-year-old Toronto man works with drug users at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.
The man is facing numerous charges including administering a noxious substance, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.
