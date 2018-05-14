

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police divers are searching the waters off Woodbine Beach in the city’s east end as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a PhD student who went missing four days ago.

Zabia Afzal, 30, was last seen Thursday morning near Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay park, along the shores of Lake Ontario.

She had used a ride sharing app to travel from Vaughan to Woodbine Beach around 10 a.m. that day. Police have since recovered her shoes and cellphone.

On Sunday, her brother Zubair Afzal helped organize a search that saw more than 40 volunteers place roughly 7,000 posters across the city, including the Toronto Islands.

“We’re not too sure why she is missing,” Afzal told reporters Sunday. “Our goal at this moment is to find her and we’re asking everyone’s support for that.”

Afzal, a Vaughan resident and a public health PhD student at York University, is described as a strong advocate for women’s rights.

“She’s the most brilliant person I know,” one of Afzal’s classmates told CP24. “She uses her brilliance for the good of the society that we live in. She is deeply moved by injustices big and small.”

York University has also been spreading the message to the university community to pass on any information they might have about Afzal’s disappearance.

“We have been sharing updates with York community members and encouraging anyone who has information to connect directly with the police or our community safety team immediately,” York spokesperson Barbara Joy said in a statement.

Afzal is described as five-foot-four with shoulder-length, dark-brown hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a green floral shirt.

Anyone with information on Afzal’s whereabouts is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.