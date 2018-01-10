The Toronto woman dubbed ‘crane girl’ after she dangled from a piece of construction equipment last year has been granted an absolute discharge following a guilty plea.

Marisa Lazo, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief and will be required to pay a victim surcharge within six months. Other charges in the case were withdrawn, a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General said.

Lazo captured international attention in April 2017, when she spent several hours stranded on a crane overlooking a construction site in downtown Toronto. It’s believed she climbed to the end of the crane arm and slid down the cable until she reached the pulley apparatus at the bottom, where she remained until she was rescued.

A firefighter ultimately retrieved her by rappelling down to her from the crane arm above.