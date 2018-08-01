

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





Entertainers and locals came together in a Toronto park on Tuesday night in response to a recent spate of gun violence in the city.

Comedians Colin Mochrie and Aurora Browne were on hand to host 416 Light Up The Night, held in Withrow Park - a short distance from the scene of the July 22 Danforth Avenue shooting which claimed two lives and injured 13 more.

“It's wonderful, we're getting these waves of just wonderful feeling, especially after last week when you feel like it's never going to get better,” Mochrie said.

Organizers Steve Mann and Geraldine Ronan encouraged participants to bring a flashlight or candle to light up the night once the sun had set.

“Let’s just love each other and show each other a little more respect,” Mann said.

Featuring performances from the likes of Sharon Hampson, of Sharon, Lois & Bram, the night was about healing and helping those who needed it.

Stephanie Abbot was on Danforth Ave. the night Faisal Hussain opened fire on innocent bystanders.

“I don't feel heartbroken and sad,” she said. “I feel uplifted and I feel supported and I feel like everyone here feels the same thing.”

Danielle Kane was one of 13 injured during the shooting. Her boyfriend, Jerry Pinksen, said he was blown away by the event and the support shown.

“I'm just so surprised about how strong our community is,” he added. “I really want to come out and help any individual, help them get through something so unbearable like this and it just gives me the hope and strength to be there by Danielle's side.”

With a report from CTV Toronto's Sean Leathong