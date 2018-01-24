Toronto broke tourism records with 43 million visitors in 2017
The Toronto skyline is seen through a soap bubble on Friday, April 14, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:39AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 8:57AM EST
TORONTO - Tourism Toronto says a record 43 million people visited the city last year, spending more than $8.8 billion.
The industry association says the numbers represent a 3.6 per cent and 9.1 per cent bump over 2016 respectively.
It says domestic travellers visit Toronto more than any other Canadian city, with two-thirds of people visiting the city from elsewhere in the country.
Meanwhile, Americans accounted for 2.9 million of the city's tourists and spent $2.6 billion while there.
Tourism Toronto says the more than 2 million travellers from overseas spent over $2 billion in 2017 -- a record.
Tourism Toronto Infographic Toronto Breaks Tourism Records in 2017 by Mary Nersessian Sagharian on Scribd
