

CTVNews.ca Staff





A four-year-old Toronto boy struck by a motorcycle and originally feared dead could now make a full recovery, according to his father.

Radihul Chowhdhury was walking with his family in the city’s east end on May 26 when he was struck by a biker who fled the scene, according to police. Police initially said the boy had died.

Radihul’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, tells CTV Toronto that his son is not only alive but can now open his eyes and move his arms and legs.

“That’s why I can smile a little bit right now,” Chowdhury said. “I see the improvement every day.”

Doctors have said the boy could fully recover, according to Chowdhury.

“There should not be any problem with walking, running,” he added. “I was asking, ‘Is he going to be able to play soccer?’ and they were saying ‘Yeah, of course.’”

Radihul’s sister, Suha, says she can’t wait until she can play with her brother again.

“I want to play Ring Around the Rosie with him and play hide and seek with him and go outside if it’s a good day,” she said.