The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 2:48PM EDT
PICKERING, Ont. -- Police say a 48-year-old man from the Toronto area is facing charges after he allegedly defrauded people he befriended through an online dating site.
Durham regional police say the man used the site Plenty of Fish, with the profile name "VINCY1969," to meet and befriend at least two women between September and November 2017.
Police allege the man would promise the women discount prices for merchandise and would request an email money transfer, but his alleged victims didn't receive the products as promised.
Investigators say two women have contacted police to report the alleged fraud.
Police say a 48-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000.
They say the investigation is ongoing and police want to ensure there are no further victims.
