

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two Toronto-area hockey teams paid tribute on Sunday to a former star goaltender, who died along with his sister and mother in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Roy Pejcinovski, 15, was a highly-touted prospect with the Don Mills Flyers before he was found dead at the family home in Ajax, Ont., last week. His mother, Krassimira Pejcinovksi, was also pronounced dead at the scene, while his 13-year-old sister, Vanallia, was critically injured and died later in hospital.

Cory Fenn, 29, who was previously in a relationship with the mother, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

Roy Pejcinovski’s death has rocked the tightly-knit hockey community of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, prompting his Flyers and their rivals, the Toronto Marlboros, to honour his memory at a weekend game. Both teams wore patches with the letter “R” as a tribute to him, and held a sombre ceremony before the game to mark his passing. The scoreboard remained at 7-4, to reflect his jersey No. 74, throughout the game, and the crowd did not cheer when goals were scored.

No winner was declared at the end of the game.

Phil Zullo, a strength and conditioning coach with the GTHL, said the tribute game was a necessary part of the grieving process for many in the league, including both players and parents.

“This is the most amazing thing I’ve seen in all my years in sports, and this is a classy thing to do, and it just shows amazing sportsmanship,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“I don’t think the kids could go on if they didn’t do this,” he said. “I think this will give them courage to go on and play the next game.”

Other Greater Toronto Area teams who knew members of the family are also feeling the loss.

Ajax player Ben Sayers, is helping raise money for Victoria Pejcinovski, the only surviving member of the family, through a 50-50 draw at a game against Pickering.

“Everyone on my team’s pretty affected by it because we know them,” he told CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle. “The bonds you make through hockey, it affects you through your whole life,” he said.

Ryan Lewis, who plays for Pickering, says he was also moved to help with the fundraiser for Victoria.

“It affected our community greatly, and her brother was a star goaltender too, so as a part of the hockey community I wanted to raise money for her and her family too.”

With files from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle