

CTVNews.ca Staff





The powerful windstorm that downed trees, disrupted power, and left two people dead in Ontario effortlessly tossed large metal containers across the tarmac at Pearson International Airport.

Video shot from inside one of the terminals on Friday shows a narrow miss when a fast-moving container comes within centimeters of striking a ground crew worker. Another container is seen colliding with a pickup truck.

Emergency vehicles arrived on the tarmac as the large boxes skidded across taxiways and runways.

Environment Canada said wind gusted at close to 120 kilometres per hour.

Flights were grounded at Pearson for much of Friday evening. The airport has since resumed normal operations, according to its website.