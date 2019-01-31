Toronto airport runway 'incursions' pose serious crash risk: safety board
Toronto Pearson International Airport is seen from the CTV News chopper on Friday, July 3, 2015.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 10:40AM EST
TORONTO -- Air safety authorities say the runway setup at Toronto's Pearson International Airport poses a serious risk of crashes.
The Transportation Safety Board says there were 27 runway incursions between June 2012 and November 2017.
Incursions occur when an aircraft finds itself on the wrong runway.
The board says the incursions all involved aircraft that landed on an outer runway but ended up on an adjacent inner runway.
The incidents occurred despite instructions from air traffic control to stop before entering the second runway.
The report cites design problems with the airfield and busy flight crews missing various cues.
"All 27 incursions examined involved flight crews who understood they needed to stop, and that they were approaching an active runway," Kathy Fox, chairwoman of the board said in a statement.
"Despite all the visual cues, including lights, signage and paint markings, professional crews were not stopping in time as required, thereby risking a collision with another aircraft on the other runway."
The board report makes four recommendations, including better instructions to flight crews and changes to the runway layout.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Winnipeg hits temperatures colder than Siberia
- Canadian judges must reach out to marginalized, retiring N.S. chief justice says
- Humboldt bus crash victim's father says meeting driver was 'powerful'
- Case of Alek Minassian, charged in Toronto van attack, put over to late February
- Buyer beware: Ont. family books luxury villa unaware it was hit by hurricane