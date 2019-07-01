

Environment Canada has ended tornado warnings for southern Saskatchewan, just days after two tornadoes hit the province.

The agency had issued the tornado warnings for much of the southwest portion of the province on Monday, but they were later replaced by severe thunderstorm warnings.

Environment Canada had advised residents in the area to go inside and to the lowest floor, away from the walls or windows and to avoid any temporary structures, such as tents, trailers or sheds.

The warnings come just two days after a pair of tornadoes touched down in Meadow Lake Provincial Park, in the northwest portion of the province.

The EF 0 and EF 1 tornadoes began just five kilometres apart and damaged several camping trailers and sheds in the area, tore shingles off roofs and ripped up several trees, Environment Canada confirmed on Monday.