Tornado warning issued for western Quebec: Environment Canada
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 6:20PM EDT
A tornado warning is being issued for western Quebec including Gatineau, according to Environment Canada.
A press release states meteorologists had been tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area and that “damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”
An eyewitness near Gatineau airport reported seeing a tornado at around 6 p.m. and the release stated that a weather observer had seen the tornado moving eastward.
Environment Canada is warning people in the area to “go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter.”
They also warn people to “move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”
