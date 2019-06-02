

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tornado warning is being issued for western Quebec including Gatineau, according to Environment Canada.

A press release states meteorologists had been tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area and that “damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

An eyewitness near Gatineau airport reported seeing a tornado at around 6 p.m. and the release stated that a weather observer had seen the tornado moving eastward.

Environment Canada is warning people in the area to “go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter.”

They also warn people to “move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Viewer just sent me this video from Orleans off roof being blown off pic.twitter.com/qYgSGyy5lT — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) June 2, 2019