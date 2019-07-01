

CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment Canada has issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for southern Saskatchewan, just days after two tornadoes hit the province.

The agency issued the warnings for much of the southwest portion of the province as a “severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado” is currently 40 kilometres south of Moose Jaw and heading northeast.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada wrote in the alert. “If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

The agency is advising residents in the area to go inside and to the lowest floor, away from the walls or windows and to avoid any temporary structures, such as tents, trailers or sheds.

The warnings come just two days after a pair of tornadoes touched down in Meadow Lake Provincial Park, in the northwest portion of the province.

The EF 0 and EF 1 tornadoes began just five kilometres apart and damaged several camping trailers and sheds in the area, tore shingles off rooves and ripped up several trees, Environment Canada confirmed on Monday.