

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tornado warning is being issued for western Quebec including Gatineau, as well Ontario towns Prescott and Russell, according to Environment Canada.

A press release states meteorologists had been tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area and that “damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.”

An eyewitness near Gatineau airport reported seeing a tornado at around 6 p.m. and the release stated that a weather observer had seen the tornado moving eastward.

Viewers submitted videos that appear to show strong winds rip off the shingles off a building.

At around, 6:35 p.m., a tornado was spotted near Saint-Pascal-Baylon, Ont. moving east at 40 km/h, with another viewer seeing a tornado off the Ottawa River. An Environment Canada press release states that Ontario towns, Rockland, Clarence and Wendover are also being affected.

Environment Canada is warning people in the area to “go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter.”

They also warn people to “move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

The tornado sightings take place several months after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau region last fall.

Viewer just sent me this video from Orleans off roof being blown off pic.twitter.com/qYgSGyy5lT — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) June 2, 2019