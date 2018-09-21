

CTVNews.ca Staff





Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Ottawa region.

The national weather service says they're tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado, as well as damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall.

The storm is moving east at 80 km/h, and as of 5:05 p.m. was located 8 km east of Alymer.

Other locations possibly impacted by the storm include Gatineau, Orléans, Rockland, Vanier and Beauchampville.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends individuals in the area take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.