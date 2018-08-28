

CTVNews.ca Staff





At least one tornado touched down in a region north of Toronto as severe summer storms moved through the area Monday night.

Environment Canada investigators have confirmed that a tornado traced a path from Guthrie to Oro Station, the agency said Tuesday. Both communities are located about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont.

Several videos posted online showed what appeared to be funnel clouds in nearby communities including Orillia and Oro-Medonte. There were also reports of a possible funnel cloud over Lake Simcoe near Hawkestone, Ont., around 8 p.m.

The tornado’s known trail is five kilometres long and 200 metres wide. It has been classified as an EF-0 tornado – the least powerful type of twister – with maximum wind speeds of approximately 120 kilometres per hour. The storm weakened below tornado strength as it passed over Lake Simcoe.

Initial damage reports include a 20-metre-tall communication tower being snapped in half as well as damage to trees, fences and small buildings in the tornado’s path. No injuries were reported.

Environment Canada’s investigators continued to search the area for other signs of possible tornadoes on Tuesday. The agency also said it wanted to hear from anyone who experienced significant storm damage north of Lake Ontario.

A 200-kilometre wide swath of central Ontario stretching from Collingwood in the west to Peterborough in the east was placed under tornado warnings for parts of Monday night.