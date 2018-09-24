

CTVNews.ca Staff





Schools were closed across Ottawa Monday and many businesses urged their employees to work from home as Canada’s capital continued to assess and clean up the damage from a pair of tornado touchdowns.

More than 3,500 properties in Ottawa remained without electricity as of Monday morning, nearly three days after the tornadoes hit. Across the river in Gatineau, Que., Hydro-Quebec was reporting approximately 2,600 properties without power.

Twenty-four hours earlier, there had been about 70,000 properties without power in Ottawa alone – about half the total number of hydro customers impacted at the peak of the outages.

“We’ve made very good progress. Our hydro crews are doing remarkable work,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told CTV’s Your Morning. One of the biggest challenges in restoring power was the destruction of an electrical substation, which Watson said had been “shredded” by the storm.

Hydro Ottawa president Bryce Conrad said Sunday that some buildings would remain without electricity through the week.

A total of 51 houses were destroyed by the storm, Watson said. Many of them were in the small community of Dunrobin in Ottawa’s northwest.

Some homes were completely blown off their foundations. Others received varying degrees of damage.

“Half of them don’t even have a front door, let alone a roof,” Watson said.

The mayor said some Dunrobin residents had been allowed back into their homes Sunday under the supervision of police officers and firefighters.

“Some were able to get the firefighters to help them find things like passports and important documents,” he said.

Some Dunrobin residents reported being told that it would be several months before construction to rebuild their homes could begin.

Monday’s priorities for the city included restoring power to the approximately 300 traffic signals taken offline by the storm and clearing toppled trees that were blocking roads.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board closed all their schools on Monday and said a decision on whether classes would resume Tuesday would be made later in the day.

Federal employees in the Ottawa area were asked to work from home if possible, with the government saying it would put less strain on the region’s electrical grid and on roads where traffic lights were not operating.

Environment Canada confirmed Sunday that two tornadoes had touched down in the Ottawa area. Dunrobin and Gatineau were hit by the more powerful of the two, an EF-3 twister with a maximum wind speed of 265 km/h. A separate but nearly simultaneous EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 220 km/h touched down in Ottawa’s Arlington Woods neighbourhood.

Officials have estimated that the storms damaged or destroyed more than 215 buildings in Gatineau, and left approximately 60 structures in Ottawa destroyed or significantly damaged.

Approximately 30 people were injured by the tornadoes, five of whom were listed in critical condition. Four of the five remained in hospital as of Monday morning. An estimated 800 people were displaced.