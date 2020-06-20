OTTAWA -- Federal Conservatives have crusaded for a return to parliamentary business as usual but they're opposed to the one thing Liberals and New Democrats insist is necessary to do that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: electronic voting.

Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says her party is suspicious of anything promoted by the Liberals that would keep most MPs out of the House of Commons and, in her view, help the government avoid accountability.

Besides, she says there are other options that would allow all 338 MPs to vote in person in the chamber while maintaining physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to Commons Speaker Anthony Rota earlier this month, Bergen suggested six different options, including having MPs line up in "yea" and "nay" queues in the courtyard space surrounding the chamber from where they could individually enter the Commons to have their votes recorded.

Other options included having small groups of MPs vote in shifts, issuing paper ballots and allowing each party's whip to "block vote" on behalf of their colleagues.

Allowances would be made for any dissenting MPs to cast their own votes.