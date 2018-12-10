

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a murdered 8-year-old Ontario girl says they were blindsided again this week when they learned that one of her killers had been moved to a medium-security prison.

Michael Rafferty, sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for abducting, raping, torturing and killing Victoria (Tori) Stafford in 2009, was transferred from a maximum-security facility in Port-Cartier, Que., more than 900 kilometres south to a medium-security institution in La Macaza nearly nine months ago, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

“This means that ALL THIS TIME over the last three months, CORRECTIONS SERVICE CANADA AND OUR CANADIAN GOVERNMENT have been hiding the fact that NOT ONE, BUT BOTH people responsible for stealing the life of Victoria have been working their way to luxury,” wrote Tori’s father Rodney in an emotional Facebook post in a closed group.

The information comes just weeks after the family and their supporters protested the transfer of Tori’s other killer, Terri-Lynne McClintic, to an Indigenous healing lodge. After widespread outrage, McClintic was transferred out of the lodge and to a medium-security facility in November.

In the House of Commons Monday, Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen directed concerns about the killers’ transfers to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale.

“I will examine the facts of this case to ensure that all the proper rules and procedures have been followed and that Canadians are safe,” Goodale responded.

In his Facebook post, Stafford continued with a plea to “Canadians everywhere” to help: “Our children and lost loved ones deserve justice and security with in our country. I am so ashamed to be Canadian right now,” he wrote.