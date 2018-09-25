

The family of a murdered Ontario girl says one of her killers is living at an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan instead of the maximum-security prison where she had been serving a life sentence.

According to the family in a report in the London Free Press, Terri-Lynne McClintic, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Victoria (Tori) Stafford, 8, in 2009, is now being housed at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.

She had been serving her life sentence at the maximum security Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener.

Correctional Services Canada would not confirm the transfer, citing privacy legislation, according to the Free Press.

Okimaw Ohci allows for communal living, according to CSC’s website, and “provides a safe and empowering environment."

"A personal life plan is created for each Aboriginal offender outlining what she needs emotionally, physically, and spiritually to help with her rehabilitation. Programs help offenders build the strength they need to make essential changes in their lives. Programs address vocational training, family and children, Aboriginal language, and nature. The women learn how to live independently by cooking, doing laundry, cleaning, and doing outdoor maintenance chores."

Tori Stafford’s family tells the newspaper they are outraged McClintic has been moved and that they have planned a rally on Parliament Hill for Nov. 2 to protest.

Organizers want to see legislation that would see those who are convicting to life without parole after murdering children and other vulnerable people serve out life sentences without privileges such as lowered security clearances or day passes. Such legislation was tabled by the Stephen Harper government but not passed.

The brazen kidnapping and subsequent killing of Tori Stafford made headlines across the country after she was lured away from her Woodstock, Ont. school by McClintic, who promised the little girl she would get to see a dog.

Police and volunteers scoured the countryside for months looking for the little girl. It was the largest ever missing persons search in Canada at the time.

Her body was eventually found buried in a farm field about 100 km away from where she was taken. She was beaten to death with a hammer.

McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010 to first-degree murder, although the full extent of her violence only became public during the murder trial of her co-killer Michael Rafferty in 2011. The jury at that trial heard about her violent fantasies and desire to kill, maim and torture others.

In 2012, McClintic pleaded guilty to violently assaulting another inmate at Grand Valley.

She is not eligible for parole until 2031.