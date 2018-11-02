Tori Stafford rally sidetracked by complaints on carbon tax, budget deficits
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 11:16AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A rally on Parliament Hill meant to protest the controversial transfer of Tori Stafford's killer from a prison to an Indigenous healing lodge was sidetracked by complaints over a carbon tax, veterans benefits and federal deficits.
Veteran Colin Saunders raised a number of political issues that seemed to fire up the crowd of about 50 protesters, including calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the "anti-Robin Hood."
Saunders told the crowd the protest isn't just about Tori, but about justice for all Canadians.
Tori Stafford's father Rodney says he didn't want the transfer of Terri-Lynne McClintic from a prison to a healing lodge to be mired in partisan politics, but believes the issue has to become political to affect change.
Demonstrators at today's protest wore purple and chanted "justice for Tori" and "send her back," as Stafford's family looked on.
McClintic pleaded guilty in 2010 to first-degree murder in the killing of Victoria (Tori) Stafford and sentenced to life in prison.
Family and Friends of Victoria “Tori” Stafford are demonstrating against the transfer of her killer, Terri-Lynne McClintic, to a Healing Lodge for Aboriginal Women. #Cdnpoli #ParliamentHill pic.twitter.com/5IEJaBMj3l— Kevin Gallagher (@KGallagherCTV) November 2, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man arrested after Tim Hortons meltdown caught on camera
- Remains of some of Bruce McArthur's alleged victims released to families: police
- Government employee accused of selling trade exam answers to failed applicants
- Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters
- Woman accused in fatal stabbing should be found not criminally responsible: lawyers