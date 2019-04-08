

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Ottawa's Christina Succi





The father of a murdered 8-year-old Ontario girl is on Parliament Hill today leading a rally calling for strict enforcement of life sentences on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s death.

Rodney Stafford, whose daughter Tori Stafford was raped, tortured and killed on April 8, 2009, has condemned her killers’ transfers out of maximum-security prisons. Michael Rafferty and Terri-Lynne McClintic, who were convicted in 2010 of killing the 8-year-old, were transferred without the family’s knowledge to lower-security facilities last year.

“It was gut-wrenching,” Stafford told CTV News of learning about the transfers. “I never knew anything about it, and I didn’t have a chance to fight about it.”

Stafford lead the rally during which several people shared their personal stories to call for social justice reform. “The main goal is to make sure that if a judge imposes a sentence of life in prison -- that it means life,” he said. “It should stick. We fight through the court systems to make sure that these people are incarcerated, to keep them off the streets. It’s not fair.”

Rain dampened the turnout, Stafford said, but not their motivation for change.

“We still showed up. We’re still going to keep this fight going no matter what,” he said.